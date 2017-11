Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.22.17Pre-Thanksgiving Leftovers Week ends with a replay of the entirety of the Ex-Con Ramen Cook Off, Kevin and Ally's chat with 30 Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto, Useless Weirdo's attempt at asking Conor McGregor a question, and more!

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.21.17Replaying Homeless Jeopardy, the chats with Edge of U2 and Jim Gaffigan, the infamous drunk vs sober Subculture Wars, and more for Pre-Thanksgiving Leftovers on this Half-Off Podcast.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.20.17Kevin Klein Live's Pre-Thanksgiving Leftovers today include the chat with Coldplay's Chris Martin, a reading of Useless Weirdo's terrible screenplay, Joel McHale talking Raiders and second butt holes, and more!

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.17.17The return of I've Got A Secret with a gravy-themed punishment, Jim Norton talks about recent sexual assault allegations and fans approaching him on dates, Black Friday Price Is Right, and more on today's Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.16.17A Double Trouble Thursday brings a Subculture War between Native Americans and whites, Twinkie being invited to host public access television again, Russian ping pong, used pantie selling updates, and more!

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.15.17The return of the Dank Tank with the help of James Bong, looking at the creepiness of visiting your childhood home as an adult, talking to Bob Saget about his recent engagement, and more from today's Kevin Klein Live.