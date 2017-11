First of all, happy National Ranch Dressing Day! Second, were you aware that you could purchase a ranch dressing fountain from Hidden Valley Ranch for $100?

You can buy it here & it comes with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch Original Ranch Dressing…

Here’s YouTube star Shane Dawson showing you how it works:

Go ahead and order “the ultimate dip dispensing companion” for your next party, or gathering. Everyone will love you. No one will be grossed out.