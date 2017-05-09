WATCH: Tyler Joseph Shows Up At Karaoke Bar And Sings ‘Stressed Out’

Some unsuspecting bar patrons in Columbus, Ohio got an intimate performance from the Twenty One Pilots frontman on last summer. Tyler Joseph performed “Stressed Out” and it was captured by his wife Jenna on an Instagram live stream.

of course tyler does his own song for karaoke pic.twitter.com/dc59goEYCB — princess consuela banana hammock (@heavydirtyhoe) May 10, 2017

It’s new to see a live performance of the song without throngs of screaming fans. Hopefully, the people who remained seated at their tables enjoyed it as much as the fans on the live stream.

THIS IS FREAKING AMAZING!!!!! TYLER JOSEPH SINGING STRESSED OUT IN A BAR WITH HIS WIFE LIVESTREAMING IS MY NEW LIFE pic.twitter.com/RsuRKQt7Fb — sarah (@falling4tyjo) May 10, 2017

Twenty One Pilots finished two years of touring on their latest album Blurryface this past June.