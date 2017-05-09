WATCH: Tyler Joseph Shows Up At Karaoke Bar And Sings ‘Stressed Out’

Some unsuspecting bar patrons in Columbus, Ohio got an intimate performance from the Twenty One Pilots frontman on last summer. Tyler Joseph performed “Stressed Out” and it was captured by his wife Jenna on an Instagram live stream.
It’s new to see a live performance of the song without throngs of screaming fans. Hopefully, the people who remained seated at their tables enjoyed it as much as the fans on the live stream.
Twenty One Pilots finished two years of touring on their latest album Blurryface this past June.
One Comment
It was my karaoke night! Couldn’t believe this happened!!! here’s a video I took from right next to him!!!