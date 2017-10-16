LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017: Driving Directions & Public Transportation

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

WALNUT CREEK

Highway 24 through the Caldecott Tunnel

Exit at I-980 toward downtown Oakland

Continue in I-980 it becomes I-880 South (Nimitz Freeway)

Take the 66th Avenue exit

Left at end of ramp - follow signs to the Arena

SAN FRANCISCO

East on Bay Bridge

I-880 South

Take the 66th Avenue exit

Left at end of ramp – follow signs to the Arena

SAN RAFAEL

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to I-580 East

To I-980 toward downtown Oakland

Continue on I-980 as it becomes I-880 South (Nimitz Freeway)

Exit 66th Ave.

Turn Left – follow signs to the Arena

SAN JOSE

North on I-880 (Nimitz Freeway) towards Oakland

Exit Hegenberger Road

Left at the light – follow signs to the Arena

VALLEJO/SACRAMENTO

West on I-80 towards Oakland

East on I-580

I-980 toward downtown Oakland

As it becomes I-880 South (Exit 66th Ave.)

Left – follow signs to the Arena

PLEASANTON

West on I-580

Take the 238 connector to I-880

North on I-880

Exit Hegenberger Road

Make a left – follow signs to the Arena

Parking

$40 for standard sized vehicles

Public Transportation

BART

Coliseum/Oakland Airport Station (Last train is at 12:30am.)

http://www.bart.gov/index.asp