LIVE 105 Not So Silent Night 2017: Driving Directions & Public Transportation

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

WALNUT CREEK
Highway 24 through the Caldecott Tunnel
Exit at I-980 toward downtown Oakland
Continue in I-980 it becomes I-880 South (Nimitz Freeway)
Take the 66th Avenue exit
Left at end of ramp - follow signs to the Arena

SAN FRANCISCO
East on Bay Bridge
I-880 South
Take the 66th Avenue exit
Left at end of ramp – follow signs to the Arena

SAN RAFAEL
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to I-580 East
To I-980 toward downtown Oakland
Continue on I-980 as it becomes I-880 South (Nimitz Freeway)
Exit 66th Ave.
Turn Left – follow signs to the Arena

SAN JOSE
North on I-880 (Nimitz Freeway) towards Oakland
Exit Hegenberger Road
Left at the light – follow signs to the Arena

VALLEJO/SACRAMENTO
West on I-80 towards Oakland
East on I-580
I-980 toward downtown Oakland
As it becomes I-880 South (Exit 66th Ave.)
Left – follow signs to the Arena

PLEASANTON
West on I-580
Take the 238 connector to I-880
North on I-880
Exit Hegenberger Road
Make a left – follow signs to the Arena

Parking
$40 for standard sized vehicles

Public Transportation
BART
Coliseum/Oakland Airport Station (Last train is at 12:30am.)
http://www.bart.gov/index.asp

