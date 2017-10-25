Visitors Could Start Paying $70 Entrance Fee At Yosemite And Other Parks

The National Park Service is proposing an increase in rates at 17 parks nationwide.

People visiting parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon could be charged $70 per vehicle, $50 per motorcycle, and $30 per person on bike or foot.

“We need to have a vision to look at the future of our parks and take action in order to ensure that our grandkids’ grandkids will have the same if not better experience than we have today,” Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in a statement. “Shoring up our parks’ aging infrastructure will do that.”

The entrance fee proposal applies to Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Olympic, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion National Parks with peak season starting on May 1, 2018; in Acadia, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, and Shenandoah National Parks with peak season starting on June 1, 2018; and in Joshua Tree National Park as soon as practicable in 2018.

The whole thing is up for public comment from October 24, 2017 to November 23, 2017.

You can read the full proposal and publically comment at www.nps.gov.

