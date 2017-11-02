Disney California Adventure Park Opening Pixar Pier In 2018

Disney has announced another addition to their parks in 2018 – Pixar Pier.

The area currently named Paradise Pier along the southern shore of Paradise Bay will be reimagined with four new Disney·Pixar neighborhoods.

There will be a neighborhood inspired by ‘The Incredibles’ that includes the transformation of California Screamin’ into the Incredicoaster. There will also be a revamped Toy Story and a new Inside Out neighborhood while Mickey’s Fun Wheel and the midway will get treatments that incorporate other beloved Pixar characters.

Ariel’s Grotto restaurant and the Cove Bar will also be getting a facelift and will temporarily close.

The all-new areas will be open during the Pixar Fest celebration in April 2018.

Get all the details at the Disney Parks Blog.

