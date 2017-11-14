LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Amoeba Music’s Haight St. Location Celebrates 20th Anniversary This Weekend

(Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

This weekend, Amoeba Music at 1855 Haight St. in San Francisco will celebrate their twentieth year in business with a ‘Platinum Anniversary Celebration’.

It all kicks off Friday evening with a free performance from Ibeyi & continues Saturday with more performances, a photo booth, exclusive gift bags, sales, prizes, and more.

The Haight St. location opened in 1997 joining Berkeley’s Telegraph Ave. one. It’s one of the Bay Area’s best record stores & often home to exclusive performances & signings.

Go support Amoeba this weekend!

For more, head to Hoodline.

