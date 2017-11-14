Amoeba Music’s Haight St. Location Celebrates 20th Anniversary This Weekend

This weekend, Amoeba Music at 1855 Haight St. in San Francisco will celebrate their twentieth year in business with a ‘Platinum Anniversary Celebration’.
It all kicks off Friday evening with a free performance from Ibeyi & continues Saturday with more performances, a photo booth, exclusive gift bags, sales, prizes, and more.
The Haight St. location opened in 1997 joining Berkeley’s Telegraph Ave. one. It’s one of the Bay Area’s best record stores & often home to exclusive performances & signings.
Go support Amoeba this weekend!
For more, head to Hoodline.