Amoeba Music’s Haight St. Location Celebrates 20th Anniversary This Weekend

This weekend, Amoeba Music at 1855 Haight St. in San Francisco will celebrate their twentieth year in business with a ‘Platinum Anniversary Celebration’.

Friday: our 2-day Platinum Anniversary Celebration starts at opening w/ 1,000 used vinyl records hitting the floor for the first time! Get the jump on the fresh stock! Then, don't miss @IbeyiOfficial live at 5pm! Buy new album "Ash" & get it signed. https://t.co/hNJEjd9CAe pic.twitter.com/hgXFJ3PFwT — Amoeba San Francisco (@AmoebaSF) November 14, 2017

It all kicks off Friday evening with a free performance from Ibeyi & continues Saturday with more performances, a photo booth, exclusive gift bags, sales, prizes, and more.

Saturday: get there early for day 2 of Amoeba SF Platinum Anniversary Celebration! Blue Bone Express marches up Haight Street at 10:45am! First 100 folks in the door get exclusive gift bags! DJs, sales, prizes, cake, photo booth, drag show & more! FREE! https://t.co/hNJEjd9CAe pic.twitter.com/x3Vdnazjbj — Amoeba San Francisco (@AmoebaSF) November 14, 2017

The Haight St. location opened in 1997 joining Berkeley’s Telegraph Ave. one. It’s one of the Bay Area’s best record stores & often home to exclusive performances & signings.

Go support Amoeba this weekend!

