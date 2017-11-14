Coachella 2018 Lineup Predictions

One of the world’s biggest music festivals returns to Indio, CA for two weekends on April 13-15 & April 20-22, 2018. We won’t find out who’s playing until early January 2018, but here’s who we think we might see on the Polo Fields next spring.

Confirmed:

Beyonce – Making up for missing her 2017 set due to pregnancy, Beyonce has been confirmed as a headliner since last year.

Possible (The following acts have gaps in their tour schedule around Coachella dates):

Cut Copy

SZA

Haim

RL Grime

Superorganism

Sylvan Esso

Tom Misch

Cuco

The War On Drugs

Odesza

Wolf Alice

Grizzly Bear

Fleet Foxes

The Weeknd

The Chainsmokers

Jamiroquai

PVRIS

Khalid

Out (Not expected to tour/conflicting tour dates):

Twenty One Pilots: Not expected to be touring/put out an anti-Coachella video during their Firefly 2017 set.

Imagine Dragons: Touring in Europe

Dua Lipa: Radius Clause

Lana Del Rey: Touring internationally

Queens Of The Stone Age

The Killers

Walk The Moon

Lorde

We’ll learn a whole lot more in December as more festivals & tour dates are announced. Keep checking back here for the latest.