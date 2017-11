Stone Temple Pilots have found their new frontman – former ‘X-Factor’ contestant, Jeff Gutt. Here’s him covering “Plush” back in 2013.

Gutt has huge shoes to fill after the deaths of former STP singers Scott Weiland & Chester Bennington.

This new version of Stone Temple Pilots will release a single later this week.

Here’s Gott’s most popular ‘X-Factor’ performance – a rendition of ‘Hallelujah’.

