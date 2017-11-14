LCD Soundsystem Extend Tour Dates Through June

By Hayden Wright
LCD Soundsystem have toured the world with their hit album American Dream, and the band just extended the dates through June.
Starting tonight (Nov. 14), the Soundsystem will play seven California dates followed by multi-night stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Aspen, Colorado. In addition, they’ll play Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil followed by dates in the U.K. and Europe.
Check out the band’s full remaining itinerary below.
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
12/02 – Montréal, Québec @ Place Bell
12/03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre
12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
1/25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
1/26 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
1/27 – Aspen, CO @ X Games Aspen 2018
3/16 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
3/18 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
3/23 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
3/25 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estéreo Picnic
5/25 – London, England @ All Points Festival
5/27 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Galvanizers Yard
5/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
6/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
6/09 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Neumunster Abbey
6/19 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum
6/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum
