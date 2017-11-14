San Francisco Named 2017’s Top City For Singles

Wallethub has posted their findings of best & worst cities for singles in 2017 and San Francisco has taken the top spot.
Wallethub’s analysts based the results off of 32 factors including highest singles gender balance, online dating opportunities, most nightlife options per capita, and others.
SF’s fun & recreation rank as well as dating opportunities rank helped balance the poor cost of living rank and give it the #1 ranking for the year.
San Jose came in at #34 & Oakland at #100 in the rankings. South Burlington, Vermont ranked dead last.
If you’d like to see all the metrics behind their findings, head to Wallethub.