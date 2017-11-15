The ‘ Pop Tart Cheese Sandwich’ That Has Taken Over The Internet

Sometimes college students get bored and social media magic happens.

Just ask Iowa State Sophomore Chris Jorgensen. He posted images of a cheese sandwich made with toaster pastries as the bread and not only did the police (jokingly) threaten arrest but the Twitterverse went wild.

“You ain’t from Iowa if you never had one of these,” he stated in the Twitter caption.

You ain’t from Iowa if you never had one of these 😤 pic.twitter.com/KSHyLD0mhv — Chris Jorgensen (@cjorgensen79) November 10, 2017

The whole thing was all in good fun but it does beg the question …

How did it taste?

“It was okay,” he told Muchies. “Strawberry’s not really my favorite flavor. There wasn’t too much cheese, so I really dodged a bullet there.”

