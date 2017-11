According to several musicians and those close to him, rapper Lil Peep has passed away at the age of 21.

rip lil peep. sending love to all of your close ones. what a tragedy. — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 16, 2017

I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep πŸ˜ͺ pic.twitter.com/GQRJe8Vck0 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

RIP LIL PEEP πŸ’” — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) November 16, 2017

RIP LIL PEEP — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 16, 2017

R.I.P. Lil Peep. im glad i got to meet you when we were in dc, this shit is crazy. — Brian (@richchigga) November 16, 2017

Rip Lil Peep man this xanax culture gotta stop man — Tunji (@tunjiige) November 16, 2017

Lil Peep was a 21 year old rapper from New York who performed at several major festivals including Day N Night this September in southern California & Rolling Loud Bay Area in October.

rip @Lilpeep the voice of an anxiety filled generation

one of the most original artists we had so sad πŸ’” — JACKAL (@jackalproducer) November 16, 2017

RIP LIL PEEP — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 16, 2017

Per Lil Peep’s manager, the rapper had been taken to the hospital following an overdose on Wednesday night.

An Instagram post from Tuesday was captioned “When I die you’ll love me”

