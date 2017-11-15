Rolling Stone Names Green Day’s ‘Dookie’ As The Best Pop-Punk Album Ever

Rolling Stone has issued their list of the 50 greatest pop-punk albums and the winner is a classic from the East Bay’s own, Green Day. 1994’s ‘Dookie’ sits atop the rankings and we think it’s a strong choice.
The publication praises ‘Dookie’ for “perfectly marrying tight melody with a get-bent mentality.” The album features hits like “Basket Case,” “Longview,” “Welcome To Paradise,” “When I Come Around,” & “She”.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 looks according to Rolling Stone:
10. Misfits – ‘Walk Among Us’
9. Paramore – ‘Riot!’
8. Blink-182 – ‘Dude Ranch’
7. Generation X – ‘Generation X’
6. Buzzcocks – ‘Singles Going Steady’
5. Fall Out Boy – ‘Take This To Your Grave’
4. Descendents – ‘Milo Goes To College’
3. The Ramones – ‘Rocket To Russia’
2. Blink-182 – ‘Enema Of The State’
1. Green Day – ‘Dookie’
Other notables rankings are AFI’s ‘The Art of Drowning’ at #30, Jimmy Eat World’s ‘Bleed American’ at #25 & Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ at #16.
For the full list head to Rollingstone.com.