SF Sketchfest Announces 2018 Lineup

SF Sketchfest is back from January 11-28, 2018 & the festival has unveiled which comedians will be playing throughout the city during that time.
Presented by Audible, this year’s eclectic lineup features plenty of familiar names including:
Ricky Gervais
Jane Lynch
Dick Cavett
Lewis Black
Danny McBride
Jody Hill
Paul F. Tompkins
Bill Burr
Pamela Adlon
Christopher Guest
Jeff Goldblum
Julie Benz
David Cross
Jane Kaczmarek
Lance Reddick
David Strathairn
Fred Willard
Laraine Newman
Peter Asher
Janeane Garofalo
Rachel Dratch
Pete Holmes
Thomas Lennon
Jack McBrayer
Eugene Mirman
Aparna Nacherla
Busy Philipps
Kevin Pollak
Rob Riggle
Michael Showwalter
David Wai
Sasheer Zamata
Broken Lizard
Cast Members from “Twin Peaks” & “Animal House”
Tickets cost between $15-$50 & go on sale at noon this Friday (11/17) at sfsketchfest.com.