Turns out mankinis are not as common, or accepted in Kazakhstan as 2006’s comedy ‘Borat’ would lead you to believe.

Six men wearing Borat mankini costumes arrested in Kazakhstan and fined for 'indecency' https://t.co/9oiRIDVS8B pic.twitter.com/9TehcntbEK — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 15, 2017

Six Czech tourists were recently arrested after donning the swimsuit & curly-haired wigs to cosplay as Borat in his home country.

The men were detained and fined $68 each for “committing minor hooliganism.”

Here’s what they looked like:

These dudes all probably still say “very niiicce” as if quoting ‘Borat’ is still a relevant thing to do.