A Perfect Circle Release Video for ‘The Doomed’

By Hayden Wright

A Perfect Circle’s fans have waited almost fifteen years for a followup to eMOTIVe, and a 2018 album is reportedly brewing. The alt-rock supergroup just released a video for “The Doomed,” the lead single from the yet-untitled project. Shot in black and white, members of the band stare down the camera against monochromatic backdrops.

Maynard James Keenan said the current political and cultural landscape motivated the band to write and record new material.

“Fourteen years have passed since we released ‘eMOTIVe,'” he said in a statement. “A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

A Perfect Circle are currently in the home stretch of their North American tour and announced a European leg to follow this spring.

Watch the video for “The Doomed,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.