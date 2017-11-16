LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Da Vinci Painting Sells For A Record $450 Million

Filed Under: Leonardo da Vinci
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The winning bid for Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “Salvator Mundi” closed at a miraculous $450 million.

“Salvator Mundi”, which is Latin for “Savior of the World”, was projected to sell for about $100 million by Christie’s. The painting from around 1500 depicts Christ with a raised hand in blessing holding an orb.

The previous record amount fetched for a painting was in 2015 when Pablo Picasso’s painting “Women of Algiers (Version O)” sold for $179 million at Christie’s New York.

 

feet Da Vinci Painting Sells For A Record $450 MillionBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

