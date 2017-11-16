Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey Will Make Your Thanksgiving Insane

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

(Reynolds Kitchens)

People, especially Millenials, are currently obsessed spicey food and specifically Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The people over at Reynolds Kitchens have come up with a recipe to meld that Thanksgiving Turkey with your love of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Reynolds Kitchens calls them “Flavor Blasted Turkeys” and they provide step-by-step instructions on how to coat your bird and cook it to perfection this holiday season.

Hot Cheetos not your thing? They also have instructions for Funyuns and Cool Ranch Doritos crusted turkeys.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

