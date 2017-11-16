Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey Will Make Your Thanksgiving Insane

People, especially Millenials, are currently obsessed spicey food and specifically Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The people over at Reynolds Kitchens have come up with a recipe to meld that Thanksgiving Turkey with your love of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Reynolds Kitchens calls them “Flavor Blasted Turkeys” and they provide step-by-step instructions on how to coat your bird and cook it to perfection this holiday season.

Hot Cheetos not your thing? They also have instructions for Funyuns and Cool Ranch Doritos crusted turkeys.

