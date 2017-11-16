Free ‘Disney On Ice’ Show And Fireworks In SF This Friday Night

The 31st annual Building Lighting Ceremony will be held at San Francisco’s Embarcadero Center this Friday night (11/17) and it includes fireworks and a free ‘Disney On Ice’ event.
The festivities begin at Justin Herman Plaza at 4 PM with kids activities, Santa, & Mickey Mouse. At 6 PM the Disney On Ice performance will begin on the ice rink & will be followed by the lighting of Embarcadero Center buildings and a fireworks display.
Parking will be free at the Embarcadero Center from 4 PM – 8 PM on Friday night.
The weather is expected to be clear on Friday evening, so it’ll be a good night for all of this.
