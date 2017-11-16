LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Free ‘Disney On Ice’ Show And Fireworks In SF This Friday Night

Filed Under: Disney On Ice, San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 4: The July 4th celebratory fireworks explode over San Francisco Bay with San Francisco in the background on July 4, 2011 in San Francisco, California. The United States celebrated its 235th anniversary of declaring independence from the British Empire. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
San Francisco Celebrates 4th Of July With Fireworks (credit: David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

The 31st annual Building Lighting Ceremony will be held at San Francisco’s Embarcadero Center this Friday night (11/17) and it includes fireworks and a free ‘Disney On Ice’ event.

The festivities begin at Justin Herman Plaza at 4 PM with kids activities, Santa, & Mickey Mouse. At 6 PM the Disney On Ice performance will begin on the ice rink & will be followed by the lighting of Embarcadero Center buildings and a fireworks display.

Parking will be free at the Embarcadero Center from 4 PM – 8 PM on Friday night.

The weather is expected to be clear on Friday evening, so it’ll be a good night for all of this.

For more head to Fun Cheap SF.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live