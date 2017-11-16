Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.16.17

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Today is Double Trouble Thursday, where Kevin Klein Live is posting the entirety of today’s fun from beginning to end. Consider it an early Thanksgiving Day feast. But speaking of Thanksgiving, today’s Subculture Wars was a bit of a subversion on the holiday, having a Native American go against a white person in a competitive game of trivia. Clearly this is the first time such a conflict has taken place ever in American history. But who would come out ahead? Listen below to find out!

Plus, it’s been about a year since Twinkie was on a public access telethon marathon, but it looks like the same organization sent an e-mail to invite him back on to do it all over again. This allowed Kevin to listen back to some of the great moments from last time, from Twinkie being told to do the yoga pose “the shocker” and the Lumineers-inspired song about Useless Weirdo. Needless to say, Kevin wants to up the ante this time, with Twinkie on camera the entire 48 hours the special runs.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Ally has a potential pantie buyer from Craigslist possibly coming on air tomorrow to buy them
  • Useless Weirdo tries to justify his family’s weird Thanksgiving tradition of Russian ping pong
  • The return of Dave Grohl or Jesus has listeners try to tell the difference between two divine blessings from above
  • And more!

