Star Tours riders got a special visit yesterday when they hopped on the Star Wars-themed ride in Anaheim … a personal greeting from Mark Hamill.

That’s right Luke (friggin’) Skywalker himself.

The reaction from the riders is truly priceless.

The Force is strong with @hamillhimself as he surprised guests on #StarTours @Disneyland. #TheLastJedi #StarWars A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

