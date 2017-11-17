Dave Chappelle Channels ‘Stranger Things’ For New Netflix Special

(LIVE 105) – Dave Chappelle has announced his latest Netflix Special Equanimity, due out in late December.

Netflix released hilarious teaser with Chappelle inserting himself into a scene from the first season of Stranger Things.

Watch the teaser here…



Its when Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, uses her powers to take down two government lab guards. Chappelle then walks into the frame and gleefully says “Do me! Do me next!” and then gets in to position to get thrown against the wall.

The stand-up special is the third of the comedian’s Netflix series. Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, filmed in April 2015 at Austin City Limits Live and Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin was filmed in Los Angeles in March 2016.

According to Rolling Stone, Netflix paid $60 million for all three Chappelle specials.

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity will be available on demand New Year’s Eve on Netflix.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.