So, this is a special event that’s happening this weekend in New York City. The second annual Fiericon will see hundreds of people dressed up as the Bay Area celebrity chef for a bar crawl.

Guys being guys. #fiericon #guyfieri @guyfieri A post shared by Liam C (@liamswag1) on Nov 26, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

The event kicks off at 1 PM at a place called The Hog Pit. That’s where hundreds of Guy Fieri enthusiasts will gather before they move to several other NYC bars.

Girl Fieri's @ #Fiericon. #flavortown A post shared by ❁ⓜⓟⓠ❁ (@meggieeeeq) on Nov 19, 2016 at 2:06pm PST

There’s no Fiericon planned for the Bay Area, but we do have SantaCon on Saturday December 9.