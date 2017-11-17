Internet Clamoring For My Chemical Romance To Reunite For Final Vans Warped Tour

With news earlier this week that the Vans Warped Tour’s final nationwide tour will be in the summer of 2018 fans of the festival have begun clamoring for some of Warped’s most popular acts ever to return to the circuit.
My Chemical Romance played the festival in 2005 and have been on hiatus since 2013, but fans continue to stay hopeful for the band’s return. Many seem to think the final Vans Warped Tour is an ideal time for MCR to resurface.
Meanwhile, My Chem singer Gerard Way is busy prepping the 2018 Netflix series, ‘Umbrella Academy’ based on his graphic novel. Last week it was confirmed that Ellen Page would star in the series.
People did freak out when the band was spotted together back in May – so, yes, they’ve remained friends since beginning their hiatus.
Getting them for the final Warped Tour is a nice thought, but pretty unlikely.
The final Bay Area Vans Warped Tour Date will be June 23, 2018 at the Shoreline.