Internet Clamoring For My Chemical Romance To Reunite For Final Vans Warped Tour

With news earlier this week that the Vans Warped Tour’s final nationwide tour will be in the summer of 2018 fans of the festival have begun clamoring for some of Warped’s most popular acts ever to return to the circuit.

My Chemical Romance played the festival in 2005 and have been on hiatus since 2013, but fans continue to stay hopeful for the band’s return. Many seem to think the final Vans Warped Tour is an ideal time for MCR to resurface.

There’s only one way for warped tour to end. That’s with My Chemical Romance reuniting, headlining the last date. As kids spin kick, windmill and start every lawnmower in California, they end on the somber note of “so long and goodnight” as Helena is the dying note of Warped Tour — BEURREMONTE BURNS (@RileyShepardDTD) November 15, 2017

Retweet if you think #MyChemicalRomance should reunite for the final Warped Tour 🤘🏻😭🤘🏻 — Nick Major (@Nick_Major) November 15, 2017

the only way ill allow the warped tour to end is when my chemical romance will be the closing act. — don (@punkkvato) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, My Chem singer Gerard Way is busy prepping the 2018 Netflix series, ‘Umbrella Academy’ based on his graphic novel. Last week it was confirmed that Ellen Page would star in the series.

People did freak out when the band was spotted together back in May – so, yes, they’ve remained friends since beginning their hiatus.

Getting them for the final Warped Tour is a nice thought, but pretty unlikely.

2018 Warped Tour (should be):

Blink-182

My Chemical Romance

Green Day

Sum 41

Jimmy Eat World

The Used

The Offspring

NewFound Glory

Good Charlotte

Simple Plan

Taking Back Sunday — Coach Gilbride (@tommygilbride) November 15, 2017

The final Bay Area Vans Warped Tour Date will be June 23, 2018 at the Shoreline.