Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.17.17

Before Kevin Klein Live goes on a little break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the show wanted to give the show some Thanksgiving-styled fun with some gravy-related fun with the return of I’ve Got A Secret. “Crystal” called in to reveal her secret and the show did their best to try and guess what exactly is her secret. The entire show got within the ball park of the correct answer, but feel free to take a wild guess which person with a terrible track record on I’ve Got A Secret was the furthest off and was given the gravy punishment.

Plus, Jim Norton called in to the show, as he’s got a few shows in town next weekend at the Herbst Theater. Kevin and Ally decided to pretend to be a typical awful morning show, but it was all in good fun. The show chatted with Norton about what it’s like to be approached while on a date, how his comedy is perfectly suited for the whole family, and comments on the current situation on sexual assault in comedy as it pertains to his world. It’s worth the listen, especially when Jim reveals what exactly is his turn-on.

Also on today’s podcast:

A Thanksgiving-themed 7 @ 7 on what to not talk about at the Thanksgiving dinner table

Black Friday Price is Right has listeners try to bid on some of the dumbest items available on the busiest shopping day of the year

Updates on how the kitten without a butt hole is doing post-surgery

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

