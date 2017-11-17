Holiday Pop-Up ‘Miracle’ Brings Seasonal Beverages To San Francisco

‘Miracle’ and their signature drinks are opening a pop-up inside Pacific Cocktail Haven (580 Sutter Street) in San Francisco.

They will be serving daily special Holiday cocktails from November 27th to December 24th.

Cocktails include the You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out (pumpkin spiced rye whiskey, Budweiser­-marshmallow syrup, egg), the Snowball Old Fashioned (gingerbread bourbon, wormwood bitters, lemon zest), the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r! (rum, cachaca, purple yam coconut orgeat, and pineapple), the Nice shot (rum, peppermint, chocolate) and the Naughty shot (bourbon, cinnamon).

‘Miracle’ started off as a one-off pop-up in New York is now planning over 50 pop-ups across the country this winter.

