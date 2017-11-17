MoviePass Slashes Price; Now $6.95 For Unlimited Movies A Month

MoviePass made waves a few months ago when they launched a monthly pass that allowed you to go to an unlimited amount of movies a month for just $9.95. The company has lowered the price of their monthly pass yet again for a limited time & it’s only $6.95 now!

MoviePass pays theaters the full price of a ticket & apparently loses money every time you check out a movie, but as their subscriber numbers continue to expand rapidly thanks to these deals the company hopes to start turning a profit thanks to advertising & marketing revenue.

To take advantage of the limited time offer head to MoviePass.com.