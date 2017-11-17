LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

MoviePass Slashes Price; Now $6.95 For Unlimited Movies A Month

Filed Under: Moviepass

MoviePass made waves a few months ago when they launched a monthly pass that allowed you to go to an unlimited amount of movies a month for just $9.95. The company has lowered the price of their monthly pass yet again for a limited time & it’s only $6.95 now!

MoviePass pays theaters the full price of a ticket & apparently loses money every time you check out a movie, but as their subscriber numbers continue to expand rapidly thanks to these deals the company hopes to start turning a profit thanks to advertising & marketing revenue.

To take advantage of the limited time offer head to MoviePass.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live