Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl In San Francisco This December

On Saturday December 16 you will see a lot of people on SF’s Polk St. is the ugliest of Christmas sweaters. That’s the date set for the San Francisco Sweater-Con Holiday pub crawl.

Ugly Christmas sweater parties have been a thing for a while now, but if you’re looking for another spin on those you aren’t the only one as over 10k people have marked themselves interested on the Facebook event page.

This is an organized event & you will need a wristband to participate in the crawl. You can grab those at EventBrite for $12 individually, or as little as $7 if you buy them as a group.

Here's more on how it works:

PUB CRAWL DETAILS: CHECK IN: Pick up your Wrisbands and Pub Crawl Maps at Mayes from 4PM to 8PM. *Tickets will be available at the door THE BARS: Mayes, Mcteagues, Lush Lounge, Blur, Vertigo & Playland and more! HOW DOES THIS WORK? Once you check in and receive your wristband and Pub Crawl Map, you can choose your own path. There will be too many people to be on a specific schedule, so you can just follow the crowd at your own pace. Specials will be available at ALL the bars during the event times.

