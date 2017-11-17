The Leonid Meteor Shower Will Peak Tonight

The spectacular Leonid Meteor Shower will be at its peak Friday, November 17th into the morning of November 18th.

About 10 to 15 meteors per hour should be visible emanating from the Leo constellation.

Visibility in the Bay Area should good tonight (STAY AWAY KARL!) and you can find Leo in the eastern sky to the left of the Big Dipper as it rises around 11 PM. Be aware that light pollution will affect your viewing, so gaze from areas without a lot of man-made light sources.

The showers will continue – at a lesser rate – through November 30th.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.