Foo Fighters And Guns N’ Roses Pay Tribute To AC/DC’s Malcolm Young

Yesterday, we learned of the death of AC/DC co-founder & rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, which spurned a number of tribute and dedications to the rock ‘n roll legend. Dave Grohl posted this statement before the band’s show in Mexico City on Saturday night.

They’d already been encoring with AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock” on their current tour, but last night they opened with the song & said “we’re going to play some rock & roll for Malcolm tonight”.

Guns N’ Roses also paid tribute to the late guitarist during their Sacramento show last night by dedicating covers of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” & AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie”.

For more, head to Rolling Stone.

