Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.20.17

Kevin Klein Live may have the week off, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some Pre-Thanksgiving Leftovers! Dead Eyes and Useless Weirdo are looking back at the “best” moments from the show’s past. Listen back to Kevin and Ally’s chat with Chris Martin of Coldplay, where Chris reveals some of the weirder things that his child’s godfather Simon Pegg gets up to and sings a little Justin Beiber. It may not be a great song, but it definitely sounds better coming from Chris Martin’s voice than that whiny little brat.

Plus, relive the show reading Useless Weirdo’s terrible unfinished screenplay, which Patrick swears was not a fantasy version of himself. Seems like he may be lying, as the main character has a name that rhymes with Patrick’s last name, listens to the same music as Patrick, and ends up hooking up with a gorgeous woman that’s impressed with his radio skills. What starts as a hilarious fan fic reading ends up getting disturbing, much like a fan fic. How he ever thought anyone would want to genuinely see this film is beyond the comprehension of any sane human being.

Also on today’s podcast:

A replay of Joel McHale coming on with Kevin and Ally, where he revealed a secret that makes him rather similar to Kevin

Reliving the DareBnB where Kevin had to pretend to be one of the biggest fans of cats imaginable to an unsuspecting AirBnB host

Listening back to the time Kevin Klein Live asked the Bay Area which stereotypes they lived up to despite better judgement

And more!

