Live 105 And MetroPCS Rock N Roll Santa!

Filed Under: MetroPCS

Live 105 and MetroPCS are teaming up with our very own Rock N Roll Santa, but instead of jumping down chimneys, we’re giving gifts at MetroPCS stores (it’s much cleaner, and totally legal)!

Come hang with Live 105 and you could win tickets to Live 105’s Not So Silent Night or another awesome Live 105 show in 2018!

Not only that, but for a limited time MetroPCS is giving you 4 lines of unlimited LTE data for only $100 period. MetroPCS. Wireless figured out.

11/24/2017 – NSSN 2017 tickets
4 – 6 PM
MetroPCS
15598 Hesperian blvd
San Lorenzo, CA

12/2/2017 – NSSN 2017 tickets
12 – 2 PM
5769 Christie Ave.
Emeryville, CA

12/15/2017
4 – 6 PM
22505 Mission Boulevard
Hayward, CA

12/22/2017
4 – 6 PM
900 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA

