Museum Of Ice Cream San Francisco Offering Tickets For Small Business Saturday

The Museum of Ice Cream in SF is sold out through its stay in February, but a limited amount of tickets were just made available for this Saturday November 25 in honor of Small Business Saturday.

Get them now!

The Museum is also offering a free experience on Saturday to visit their gift shop. Those tickets are free of charge and can be claimed on Tuesday at 10AM at their site.

The shop sweet by small shop free tickets do not get you into the full Museum experience, but do get you the following:

Complimentary access to Museum of Ice Cream’s gift shop for a one-of-a-kind afternoon extravaganza (full museum experience not included).

A free scoop of Museum of Ice Cream’s custom ice cream flavor, compliments of American Express*

The chance to shop limited edition merchandise and meet the small business owners who dreamed it up

Special Small Business Saturday treats and swag* *Limit one per customer, while supplies last.

Good luck.