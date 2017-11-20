Panic! at the Disco Announce New Live Album ‘All My Friends We’re Glorious’

By Scott T. Sterling

Panic! at the Disco is ready to light up the holidays with a brand new live album, All My Friends We’re Glorious.

The 21-track live album recorded on the band’s recent Death Of A Bachelor Tour is set to debut on Dec. 15.



The release will be available digitally as well as on a limited edition double vinyl.



See the full tracklist below.

1. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time

2. LA Devotee

3. Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)

4. Golden Days

5. Vegas Lights

6. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out Medley

7. Hallelujah

8. Nine In The Afternoon

9. Miss Jackson

10. This Is Gospel

11. Death Of A Bachelor

12. The Ballad Of Mona Lisa

13. Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

14. Emperor’s New Clothes

15. Nicotine

16. Crazy = Genius

17. Let’s Kill Tonight

18. Girls/Girls/Boys

19. Bohemian Rhapsody

20. I Write Sins Not Tragedies

21. Victorious