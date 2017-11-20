LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Panic! at the Disco Announce New Live Album ‘All My Friends We’re Glorious’

Photo: Shervin Lainez

By Scott T. Sterling

Panic! at the Disco is ready to light up the holidays with a brand new live album, All My Friends We’re Glorious.

The 21-track live album recorded on the band’s recent Death Of A Bachelor Tour is set to debut on Dec. 15.

The release will be available digitally as well as on a limited edition double vinyl.

See the full tracklist below.

1. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time
2. LA Devotee
3. Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)
4. Golden Days
5. Vegas Lights
6. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out Medley
7. Hallelujah
8. Nine In The Afternoon
9. Miss Jackson
10. This Is Gospel
11. Death Of A Bachelor
12. The Ballad Of Mona Lisa
13. Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
14. Emperor’s New Clothes
15. Nicotine
16. Crazy = Genius
17. Let’s Kill Tonight
18. Girls/Girls/Boys
19. Bohemian Rhapsody
20. I Write Sins Not Tragedies
21. Victorious

