Recycled Records In Haight Ashbury Shuts Its Doors

After 40 years of operation, the legendary Haight Ashbury store Recycled Records has shuttered.

“It is a good run,” said owner Bruce Lyall told KPIX Television. “It’s surprising. Nobody could’ve told me that 40 years ago I’d still be doing it.”

It may be the end for the store but the inventory is being digitized and made available online by Brewster Kahle, the founder of an internet archive, and the storefront will be taken over by Alan Beatts, owner of Borderland Books in the Mission.

