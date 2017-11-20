LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Recycled Records In Haight Ashbury Shuts Its Doors

Filed Under: Recycled Records, San Francisco
(Recycled Records)

After 40 years of operation, the legendary Haight Ashbury store Recycled Records has shuttered.

“It is a good run,” said owner Bruce Lyall told KPIX Television. “It’s surprising. Nobody could’ve told me that 40 years ago I’d still be doing it.”

It may be the end for the store but the inventory is being digitized and made available online by Brewster Kahle, the founder of an internet archive, and the storefront will be taken over by Alan Beatts, owner of Borderland Books in the Mission.

 

feet Recycled Records In Haight Ashbury Shuts Its DoorsBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live