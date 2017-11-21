$8 San Francisco Giants Tickets On Sale Now

This past Monday, cheap San Francisco Giants tickets went on sale for select games during the 2018 season.

2018 will be here before you know it. Single game tickets are on sale now! #SFGiants A post shared by sfgiants (@sfgiants) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

Here are the games with $8 tickets being offered:

April 9 – Arizona – $8

April 10 – Arizona – $8

April 23 – Washington – $8

April 24 – Washington – $8

April 30 – San Diego – $8

May 1 – San Diego – $8

May 14 – Cincinnati – $8

May 15 – Cincinnati – $8

June 4 – Arizona – $8

June 5 – Arizona – $8

June 18 – Miami – $8

June 19 – Miami – $8

They’re on sale from now until December 24 & then again starting February 10, 2018.

To get ’em head to MLB.com & select any of the games listed above.