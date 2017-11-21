$8 San Francisco Giants Tickets On Sale Now

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Photo courtesy Aaron Axelsen

This past Monday, cheap San Francisco Giants tickets went on sale for select games during the 2018 season.

Here are the games with $8 tickets being offered:

  • April 9 – Arizona – $8
  • April 10 – Arizona – $8
  • April 23 – Washington – $8
  • April 24 – Washington – $8
  • April 30 – San Diego – $8

May

  • May 1 – San Diego – $8
  • May 14 – Cincinnati – $8
  • May 15 – Cincinnati – $8

June

  • June 4 – Arizona – $8
  • June 5 – Arizona – $8
  • June 18 – Miami – $8
  • June 19 – Miami – $8

They’re on sale from now until December 24 & then again starting February 10, 2018.

To get ’em head to MLB.com & select any of the games listed above.

