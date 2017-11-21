$8 San Francisco Giants Tickets On Sale Now

This past Monday, cheap San Francisco Giants tickets went on sale for select games during the 2018 season.
Here are the games with $8 tickets being offered:
- April 9 – Arizona – $8
- April 10 – Arizona – $8
- April 23 – Washington – $8
- April 24 – Washington – $8
- April 30 – San Diego – $8
May
- May 1 – San Diego – $8
- May 14 – Cincinnati – $8
- May 15 – Cincinnati – $8
June
- June 4 – Arizona – $8
- June 5 – Arizona – $8
- June 18 – Miami – $8
- June 19 – Miami – $8
They’re on sale from now until December 24 & then again starting February 10, 2018.
To get ’em head to MLB.com & select any of the games listed above.