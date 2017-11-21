Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In San Francisco

By Melanie Graysmith

Pet adoptions in San Francisco center on available dogs, with cats also offered for adoption at several rescue shelters. Special adoption events aren’t necessary to select the pet you want to bring home and love, as animal rescue centers, humane societies, and partner organizations welcome animal lovers to visit and adopt homeless animals throughout the year. Mobile pet adoption events take place regularly and as holiday adoption parties, but are not often enough for the amount of animals ready and waiting for loving homes. Read on for dog and other pet adoption events and opportunities in San Francisco.

Rocket Dog Rescue Adoption Events

Stonestown Pet Food Express3160 20th Ave.San Francisco, CA 94132(415) 759-7777Nov 26, Dec 3, Dec 10, Dec17, Dec 24, Dec 31 from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m.

Rocket Dog Rescue is an all-volunteer, non-profit group of dog lovers committed to saving abandoned and homeless animals from euthanasia in overcrowded Bay Area animal shelters. This noble organization knows these animals deserve a second change at not only life, but also at love that adoption can give them. Rescue Dogs takes the effort to place non-aggressive dogs into temporary foster situations where they are socialized, spray/neutered, vaccinated and treated for whatever other medical or behavioral conditions they have, resulting in increased adoptability. Only after this process is complete will Rescue Dogs seek out permanent quality homes via its volunteer network, online adoption, neighborhood poster campaigns, and adoption fairs throughout the year. Check the website for a full listing of adoption events to find one near you.

San Francisco SPCA

250 Florida St.San Francisco, CA 94103(415) 522-3500

Every day is a Pet Adoption Event at the SF SPCA. It is the fourth oldest humane society in the nation, and as founders of the No-Kill movement the organization has always been at the vanguard of animal welfare. In 2014 the SF SPCA joined with Pets Unlimited, a local animal welfare nonprofit with a shared compassion to save and protect animals. The Pets Unlimited organization included a nonprofit veterinary hospital and a small adoption center, facilities that helped the merger better serve animal well-being. Due to the combined efforts of the SF SPCA and its community partners in animal welfare, San Francisco has the lowest animal euthanasia rate of any major city in the United States. In addition to adoptions, the SF SPCA needs people with open hearts to shelter precious animals with life-limiting illness and not appropriate for adoptions. Ready to adopt a dog, cat, kitten or another small animal? Contact the SF SPCA and visit the website to view the current group of dogs available for adoptions. The SF SPCA Adoption Center has a second location at the Pets Unlimited Care Center, 2343 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115, 415-568-3058.

Wonder Dog Rescue

2926 16th St.San Francisco, CA 94103(415) 621-3647Nov 25 Adoption Event at Kiehl’s, 1971 Fillmore Street, 12pm–3pm; Dec 16 and Dec 30 Adoption Events at The Animal House, 157 Fillmore Street, 12pm–3pm; Dec 2, Adoption Event and Book Signing: Meet author Petrine Mitchum, daughter of actor Robert Mitchum, and get your copy of her book, Snout About Town, Dog Eared Books, 489 Castro Street SF; Dec 23 Adoption Event and Holiday Party, Wonder Dog Rescue 2926 -16th Street SF, 12pm–3pm

Wonder Dogs Rescue has been conducting its dog rescue mission since 1990, and has grown in its ability to help many more dogs in need. There is no need to wait for an adoption event to adopt a precious pet as there are available dogs waiting for homes throughout the year. That being said, Wonder Dog Rescue has been holding weekly adoption events for the past 15 years. All of its dogs are in foster homes and these events give the public a chance to come out and meet the dogs in a public setting. Wonder Dogs Rescue especially enjoys partnering with The Animal House in the Lower Haight district. Owner Megan Johnson is a former trainer for Guide Dogs for the Blind who takes her work with the community to heart as she helps people understand dog training and behavior. Wonder Dog Events generally take place several times each month around San Francisco at a variety of mobile adoptions events, and some are genuine party affairs such as the annual Halloween and Holiday parties to delight the human species, including kids, of course.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

255 Alabama St.San Francisco, CA 94103

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue’s mission is clear: “to help senior dogs through foster, education, and rescue — because it’s never too late for a new beginning.” Muttvile’s work is somewhat different from other rescue organizations in that it reaches out to senior and special needs dogs that have more difficulties, as they are older and most are not considered adoptable. For dogs that are adoptable Muttville finds suitable homes, and offers end of life care for those dogs that are not. Muttville hosts a variety of adoption events each month, generally at its Alabama Street headquarters, though occasionally at other nifty locations around town. Click here for upcoming Muttville Events and visit Muttville’s facebook page here for some of the cutest pooch introduction videos you’ll ever see.

Grateful Dogs Rescue

San Francisco, CA 94141(415) 587-1121

Like other pet rescue organizations, you do not need an adoption event to adopt a dog at Grateful Dogs Rescue, the oldest all-breed rescue group in San Francisco. Grateful Dogs offers monthly Adoption Events listed on its website, plus some small dogs attend the San Francisco Chihuahua Meetup at the Stern Grove Dog Park from 12pm – 2pm the first Sunday of each month. Due to the caring work of Grateful Dogs Rescue and other rescue organizations, often run on the kindness and generosity of animal loving volunteers, countless innocent dog lives at risk of euthanasia based on overcrowded shelters and lack of adoptive homes have escaped that dark fate. If adoption is not right for you at the moment, Grateful Dogs would love to have you foster a dog until an adoptive home is found. Fostering a dog can be a wonderful experience for everyone involved, and Grateful Dogs Rescue takes care of all the details and stays with you by paying for veterinary care, grooming, and behavior training for your foster dog as needed, and even more. Visit the website to learn more and fill out an adoption or foster application.