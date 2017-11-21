Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.21.17

The Pre-Thanksgiving Leftovers continue on while Kevin and Ally are on vacation, leaving Dead Eyes, Useless Weirdo, and Twinkie to hold down the fort and play some of the highlights from show’s past. Relive the interview with U2’s Edge, where Ally debatably told Edge a joke that totally didn’t land, but swears it was a result of Edge not being able to hear her. Plus, Edge gives the show advice on how to stay a cohesive unit for years, who pays the fine for going over curfew at Levi’s Stadium, and more.

Plus, Dead Eyes plays back the infamous Homeless Jeopardy, where two homeless men picked off the streets played for the chance to win the Olive Garden Unlimited Pasta Pass. Jose and Rusty were the two that played the game, with some of the fiercest competition seen since the last Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals series. Jose took an early lead in the game of trivia being answered in the form of a question, but will he be able to hold on until the end? Find out by listening below as a part of today’s Half Off Podcast.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally f–k with a Cavs fan with Ally playing the part of an idiot Cleveland listener to the torture of a true Cavs fan

Jim Gaffigan talks about his love of food, being relatively clean, and being dangerously pale

Reliving one of the most infamous Subculture Wars, where a sober listener gets their ass handed to him by Drunk Francis

And more!

