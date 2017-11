Mrs. Fields Cookies is celebrating their 40th anniversary this December and to celebrate they’re hooking it up with free chocolate chip cookies.

On Monday, December 4 the cookie company will be giving away 400 free chocolate chip cookies at participating locations. They’ll be first come, first serve, but that’s a lot of cookies so you shouldn’t have to show up right as the mall opens.

Mrs. Fields is now a Colorado company but originally opened their first store in Palo Alto back in 1977.