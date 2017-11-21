NBC Renews ‘The Good Place’ For a Third Season

(LIVE 1O5) – Fans of the offbeat hit television series are going to lose their “shirt” when they find out NBC has renewed The Good Place for a third season.

The show is currently in the middle of it’s second season and returning for to finish off the rest in January 2018. The show tweeted the news with “HUGE FORKING NEWS, ASHHOLES! Prepare yourselves for #TheGoodPlace Season 3.”

HUGE FORKING NEWS, ASHHOLES! Prepare yourselves for #TheGoodPlace Season 3. pic.twitter.com/nZYglB4b37 — The Good Place Got A Third Season Motherforkers (@nbcthegoodplace) November 21, 2017

Star of The Good Place, Ted Danson also tweeted the news. Not as colorful, but he did manage to get the message across. “It’s official! #TheGoodPlace returns to @nbc for Season 3 😈”

The show revolves around a group of people who died, thinking they’re in heaven or “the good place”, when actually they are in something completely opposite. The show also stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden.

The second half of the second season of The Good Place returns to NBC on January 4, 2018. “Fork yeah!”



