San Jose And San Francisco Top The List Of Highest Income Needed To Buy A Home

According to HSH.com mortgage website, the Bay Area households need the highest household income to afford to buy a home.

San Jose ranks top at a whopping $216,181.25 with San Francisco not far behind at $171,330.88. San Jose’s figure is nearly four times more than the national average of $55,390.57.

To reach these numbers HSH took into account the 30-year fixed rate mortgages and available properties in the top 50 markets in the US with the ideal investment of putting 20% down.

If you were planning on putting just 10% down the numbers jump to $255,689.08 in San Jose and $203,581.18 in San Francisco.

Want to buy on the cheap? Head to Pittsburgh, PA where the income needed is just $35,205.49.

For all 50 states and more details head over to HSH.com.

