Starbucks Launches Limited Edition Juniper Latte For The Holidays

The new Juniper Latte sounds like it is leaping right out of a snowy Christmas story.

Juniper Latte starts with Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed as espresso and steamed milk infused with a syrup made with dried juniper berries, sage, and mandarin. Then it is finished with juniper sugar and a sprig of fresh sage.

“With the first sip, you’ll inhale that woodsy aroma and the savory woodiness of the juniper,” Lillian Ontiveros from Starbucks R&D said in a statement. “On your second sip, you’ll get the mandarin. The sage follows on the backend. It’s a well-rounded experience.”

For a cooler side of the Holidays, there is the Juniper Affogato made with juniper ice cream.

The drink is only available at a handful of Starbucks around the country that have the Starbucks Reserve coffee bars. In the Bay area that means Cupertino (Stevens Creek & DeAnza), Redwood City (Broadway & Hamilton), and Los Gatos (Blossom Hill Pavilion).

