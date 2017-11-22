Angry Trump Fans Confuse LeVar Burton With LaVar Ball

The internet is already a place for trolls and bullies but now confused Trump fans are mistakenly attacking Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton.

The reason is simple, they don’t know the difference between the actor and LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball.

Here are a few examples:

@levarburton You're a has been actor with a thief for a son and Trump is the president of the United States. Get the picture? — markconte (@proseman) November 21, 2017

Washed up actor – Check Son caught stealing in China – Check Trump still president – Check But none of that is true huh?… lol — Lil Popsicle (@Lil_Popsicle) November 21, 2017

@levarburton you sure don’t do much for the black cause with your unlawful ungrateful parenting skills. — Steven Epps (@Steven_L_Epps) November 20, 2017

Burton seems to be taking it in stride.

One of many sleights I am having to endure these days. Thanks! @Lavarbigballer… #bydhttmwfi https://t.co/uYkoDOV6yZ — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 21, 2017

And is also getting clowned by Brent Spine (AKA Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation)

If you cared about our President, you’d change your name. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) November 21, 2017

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.