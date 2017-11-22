LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Angry Trump Fans Confuse LeVar Burton With LaVar Ball

Filed Under: LaVar Ball, Levar Burton
(© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The internet is already a place for trolls and bullies but now confused Trump fans are mistakenly attacking Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton.

The reason is simple, they don’t know the difference between the actor and LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball.

Here are a few examples:

Burton seems to be taking it in stride.

And is also getting clowned by Brent Spine (AKA Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation)

 

feet Angry Trump Fans Confuse LeVar Burton With LaVar BallBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live