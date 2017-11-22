Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 11.22.17

The Pre-Thanksgiving Leftovers continue on while Kevin and Ally are on vacation, leaving Dead Eyes, Useless Weirdo, and Twinkie to hold down the fort and play some of the highlights from show’s past. The show played back Kevin and Ally’s interview with 30 Seconds To Mars’ Jared Leto, where Leto talked about preventing leaks of their new music, the two tried to get Leto to invest in their lame start up ideas, and much more. And yes, Ally’s awkwardness in interviews is as present as you might remember.

Plus, listen back to the Ex-Con Ramen Cook Off, where each member of the show prepared their own dish in the prison style, using only items convicts can purchase behind bars. Twinkie, Dead Eyes, Kevin, Ally, and Useless Weirdo all brought in their culinary creations, but which one would prove to be the worst? Alright, obviously Useless Weirdo brought in the worst dish, but who had the absolute best dish? Was it Dead Eyes with his dessert take on ramen or Kevin with his fried onion flavor added in? Listen in below to find out!

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo’s pathetic attempt to try and ask Conor McGregor a question during a media conference call

Ally recaps the awkwardness of discussing sex toys with her hot sister present in the same room

Whole Foods Price Is Right with one of the most stoned listeners the show has every interacted with

And more!

