LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Netflix Announces ‘El Camino Christmas’ Original Film

Filed Under: Netflix
(Netflix)

ecc key art Netflix Announces El Camino Christmas Original Film

Netflix has announced an original comedy Christmas film called El Camino Christmas with Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Luke Grimes.

When Eric Roth (Luke Grimes) goes on an impulsive journey to find the father he never knew, his search takes him to the remote desert town of El Camino, Nevada, where he’s mistaken for a drug dealer by local, dim-witted law enforcement and winds up pinned down in a liquor store holdup with five other lost souls on Christmas Eve…one of which is his father.

The film also stars Dax Shepard, Jessica Alba, Kurtwood Smith, and Michelle Mylett.

El Camino Christmas launches globally on Friday, December 8, 2017.

 

feet Netflix Announces El Camino Christmas Original FilmBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live