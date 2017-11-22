Netflix Announces ‘El Camino Christmas’ Original Film

Netflix has announced an original comedy Christmas film called El Camino Christmas with Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Luke Grimes.

When Eric Roth (Luke Grimes) goes on an impulsive journey to find the father he never knew, his search takes him to the remote desert town of El Camino, Nevada, where he’s mistaken for a drug dealer by local, dim-witted law enforcement and winds up pinned down in a liquor store holdup with five other lost souls on Christmas Eve…one of which is his father.

The film also stars Dax Shepard, Jessica Alba, Kurtwood Smith, and Michelle Mylett.

El Camino Christmas launches globally on Friday, December 8, 2017.

