Steph Curry Lost A Bet And Must Wear A Fanny Pack To Games

Steph will be making an inverse fashion statement for at least three games after losing a bet to teammate JaVale McGee.

The wager was over the winner of a game between the two players alma maters Davidson and Nevada.

Too bad for Steph as Nevada topped Davidson 81-68 in the game.

If McGee had lost, he would have had to act as Curry caddie on the golf course.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

