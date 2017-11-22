Win Tickets To Both Nights Of Live 105’s NSSN And Backstage Passes!

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Live 105 is putting you backstage with the artists at Live 105’s Not So Silent Night.

Starting Monday, November 27, listen every hour, every weekday, 7 AM to 7 PM. You get tickets to BOTH nights. Friday, December 8th starring the Lumineers and SOLD OUT Saturday, December 9th with the Killers. Just be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call!

You’ll also get hooked up with passes to meet the bands. Each day we’re featuring a different artist.

Walk The Moon on Monday.

Portugal. The Man on Tuesday.

Weezer on Wednesday.

Vance Joy on Thursday.

Foster The People on Friday.

