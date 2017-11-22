Win Tickets To Both Nights Of Live 105’s NSSN And Backstage Passes!

Live 105 is putting you backstage with the artists at Live 105’s Not So Silent Night.

Starting Monday, November 27, listen every hour, every weekday, 7 AM to 7 PM. You get tickets to BOTH nights. Friday, December 8th starring the Lumineers and SOLD OUT Saturday, December 9th with the Killers. Just be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call!

You’ll also get hooked up with passes to meet the bands. Each day we’re featuring a different artist.

Walk The Moon on Monday.

Portugal. The Man on Tuesday.

Weezer on Wednesday.

Vance Joy on Thursday.

Foster The People on Friday.