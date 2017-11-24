LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Offers ‘Holiday Ice’ Through January

Filed Under: Holiday Ice, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is looking festive this time of year as they’ve rolled out an ice skating rink & more holiday-friendly attractions.

They’re offering ice skating on the boardwalk through January 7, 2018 as well as Holiday lights & decorations, classic holiday movie showings, festive crafts and more.

One hour ice skating sessions can be reserved for $12 here.

