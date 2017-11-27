Massive 4 Story Bar Arcade Emporium SF Set To Open This Week

Emporium SF is set to open at 616 Divisadero on Friday, December 1st.
The massive bar and arcade located in the renovated 12,000 square foot Harding Theater will feature over 50 video games, pool, ski ball, air hockey, pinball, and more.
Emporium SF will also host movie screenings, DJ sets, and full shows in the future.
Sign-up for details at emporiumsf.com.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.