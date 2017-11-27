Massive 4 Story Bar Arcade Emporium SF Set To Open This Week

Emporium SF is set to open at 616 Divisadero on Friday, December 1st.

The massive bar and arcade located in the renovated 12,000 square foot Harding Theater will feature over 50 video games, pool, ski ball, air hockey, pinball, and more.

Emporium SF will also host movie screenings, DJ sets, and full shows in the future.

Sign-up for details at emporiumsf.com.

Now accepting group reservations after Dec 1! You can book your holiday party (or any other kind of party) now here: emporiumsf.com/groups (opening date coming soon…) A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Not a glimmer of natural light in here. A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

one down many to go! Our SF/Chicago friend @lauren_asta crushed our first mural on our lobby entry wall. A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on Nov 13, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Going once, going twice, Sold! Not a bad day at the captains auction! A post shared by emporiumsf (@emporiumsf) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

